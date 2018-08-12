Veritas Investment Management LLP Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 12.4% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $99,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lara May & Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,829 shares of company stock worth $15,190,129 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group opened at $260.36 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $251.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $263.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

