VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VBI Vaccines earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6758849154529 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VBIV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of VBI Vaccines traded down $0.12, hitting $1.91, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 94,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,903. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 53.12% and a negative net margin of 6,175.95%. analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $27,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,059.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 51,400 shares of company stock worth $117,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.