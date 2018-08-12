Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 167,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,037.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 203,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $146.25 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.