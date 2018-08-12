Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF opened at $48.89 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

