Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 16,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF opened at $42.36 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

