Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,978 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 134,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 37,124 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF opened at $51.72 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

