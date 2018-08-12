Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Holdings Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,741.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 473,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,585,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 195,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,566,000 after purchasing an additional 160,997 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.