ValuEngine Upgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to a buy rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.70.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.00. 2,033,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,570. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $195.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $243,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $244,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $341,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

