ValuEngine Upgrades Elevate Credit (ELVT) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens set a $9.00 price target on Elevate Credit and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 119,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.89. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director John C. Dean sold 57,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $487,287.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Harvison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $25,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,099 shares of company stock valued at $553,988 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.