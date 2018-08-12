ValuEngine Upgrades Alliance Data Systems (ADS) to Sell

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $206.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.06.

Alliance Data Systems opened at $228.16 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $192.02 and a twelve month high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 2,646 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $542,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

