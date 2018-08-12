ValuEngine Upgrades Alliance Data Systems (ADS) to Sell

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $206.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.06.
Alliance Data Systems opened at $228.16 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $192.02 and a twelve month high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72.
Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 2,646 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $542,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
