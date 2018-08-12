Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,433,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,096,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.86. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.72 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.97.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,899.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 260,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $3,331,432.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,388.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

