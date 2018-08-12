Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,382 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $79,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,486,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other Valero Energy news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,602,116 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

