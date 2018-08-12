VAALCO Energy (EGY) Trading -2.6% Higher

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.66. 2,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,002,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The stock has a market cap of $141.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,920,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 474,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 653,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300,284 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

