Urban Outfitters (URBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.94

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 95889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. MKM Partners raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.79 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $776,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,777 shares of company stock worth $5,071,520. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50,497.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

