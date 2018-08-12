Unum Group (UNM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.57

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 78105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $44.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,212,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,697,000 after acquiring an additional 214,291 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Unum Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,493,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,504 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,328,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,382 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Unum Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,753,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,829,000 after acquiring an additional 739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

