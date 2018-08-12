Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $118,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services Inc. Class B alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.40.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B opened at $124.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

About Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.