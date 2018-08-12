Univar (UNVR) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UNVR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Univar opened at $26.90 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Univar has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

