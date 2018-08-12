Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Uniti Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 253,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 123,977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 74.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 629,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 268,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Uniti Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Uniti Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Uniti Group opened at $18.80 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. Uniti Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.62%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

