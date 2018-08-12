United-Guardian (UG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United-Guardian earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2963489883059 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

United-Guardian stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 2,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of -0.10. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 36.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

