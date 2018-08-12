Union Pacific (UNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Union Pacific have outperformed the industry and its fellow-railroad operator, CSX Corporation, in a year's time. Ushering in further good news, Union Pacific reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues in the second quarter of 2018. Both the metrics also improved year over year. Apart from higher freight revenues, volume growth and lower tax rates aided results. Also, the company’s efforts to reward shareholders are impressive. To this end, Union Pacific announced a dividend hike to the tune of 10% in July. Notably, this is the third dividend hike announced by the company since November 2017. However, high operating expenses and debt levels remain concerns. Additionally, adjusted operating ratio (defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) declined in the second quarter mainly due to increased operating expenses. Operating expenses were up 10% in the quarter primarily due to high fuel costs.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Union Pacific to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.80.

Union Pacific traded up $0.08, hitting $148.84, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . 2,258,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $102.87 and a twelve month high of $151.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

