UniCredit (UCG) PT Set at €20.50 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UCG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.91 ($23.15).

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UCG stock opened at €17.22 ($20.02) on Wednesday. UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.