UGI (UGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.00

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 17906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $151,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,640. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. MHI Funds LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 9,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

