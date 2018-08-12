UGAIN Price Hits $0.0013 (GAIN)

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One UGAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UGAIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. UGAIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000360 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00293731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00185067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

UGAIN Coin Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain

UGAIN Coin Trading

UGAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

