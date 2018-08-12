UDR, Inc. (UDR) Holdings Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. American National Bank bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. UDR had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.47%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on UDR shares. ValuEngine raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

In other news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,669 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,423.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

