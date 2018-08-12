UBS Group (UBS) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.49

Media coverage about UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) has been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UBS Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.2972234892422 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.33.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.