UBS Group Boosts Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Price Target to $42.00

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

FSCT has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of FSCT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.31) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 17,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $515,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $79,153.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,302 over the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth $185,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

