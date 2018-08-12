UBS Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (LEG) a €105.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.50 ($126.16) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.46 ($120.30).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €98.48 ($114.51) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

