UBS Group AG Has $204,000 Position in Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 50.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,186 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Park City Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 165,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Park City Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. sell-side analysts expect that Park City Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park City Group news, insider Randall K. Fields purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $82,515. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner.

