UBS Group AG Acquires 5,217 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Yext were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Yext by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Yext by 86.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext opened at $22.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $435,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $643,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,917 shares of company stock worth $21,472,108. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

