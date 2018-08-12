Twilio Inc (TWLO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $222,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO George Hu sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $479,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,587 shares of company stock worth $8,630,211. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Twilio opened at $77.49 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

