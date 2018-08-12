TVA Group to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Cormark cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TVA Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Cormark also issued estimates for TVA Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TVA Group had a negative return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of C$140.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of TVA stock opened at C$3.80 on Friday. TVA Group has a 52-week low of C$2.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.