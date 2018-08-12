Turtlecoin Trading 15% Lower Over Last Week (TRTL)

Turtlecoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Turtlecoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Turtlecoin has a total market cap of $724,653.00 and approximately $4,459.00 worth of Turtlecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Turtlecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Turtlecoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Turtlecoin Coin Profile

Turtlecoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Turtlecoin’s total supply is 20,772,224,456 coins. Turtlecoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Turtlecoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Turtlecoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. Turtlecoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling Turtlecoin

Turtlecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turtlecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turtlecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turtlecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Turtlecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Turtlecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.