TT Electronics’ (TTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 265 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 284.67 ($3.69).

Shares of TT Electronics opened at GBX 265 ($3.43) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.17).

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). TT Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($133,592.23).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature.

