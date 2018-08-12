TrustNote Price Hits $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. TrustNote has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Bit-Z. In the last week, TrustNote has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015806 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00296879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00184804 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000150 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin . TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org . The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

