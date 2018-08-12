Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 794 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boeing from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.49.

Shares of Boeing opened at $339.41 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $230.94 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.