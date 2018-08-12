TrueCar (TRUE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.84.

TrueCar opened at $11.38 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 2.57. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.81 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Pierantoni sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $84,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 26,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $289,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,994 shares of company stock valued at $583,138. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $100,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter worth $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

