Trisura Group (TSU) Given a C$33.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) has been assigned a C$33.00 price target by analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

TSU stock opened at C$27.70 on Friday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.49.

In other news, Director Eileen Marie Sweeney acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.59 per share, with a total value of C$98,360.00. Also, insider David James Clare acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.22 per share, with a total value of C$252,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $508,096 and sold 13,200 shares worth $346,651.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance provider, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds, primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

