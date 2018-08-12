Trinidad Drilling (TDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at GMP Securities

GMP Securities cut shares of Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.50.

TDG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinidad Drilling has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

Get Trinidad Drilling alerts:

Trinidad Drilling opened at C$1.51 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Trinidad Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.33 and a 1-year high of C$2.11.

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. designs, builds, and operates drilling rigs for complex wells primarily in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides land drilling services. The company operates 70 rigs in Canada; and 69 rigs in the United States and internationally. It also engages in construction and insurance businesses; and provides rig technology and labor services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Trinidad Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinidad Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.