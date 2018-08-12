Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRIL. ValuEngine downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Trillium Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

TRIL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 31,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,017. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. 55.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

