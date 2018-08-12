Triangle Capital (TCAP) vs. Leg & Gen Grp P/S (LGGNY) Head to Head Survey

Triangle Capital (NYSE: TCAP) and Leg & Gen Grp P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triangle Capital and Leg & Gen Grp P/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Capital $123.00 million 4.61 -$28.65 million $1.55 7.61 Leg & Gen Grp P/S $52.17 billion 0.39 $2.44 billion $1.95 8.73

Leg & Gen Grp P/S has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Capital. Triangle Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leg & Gen Grp P/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Triangle Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Leg & Gen Grp P/S pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Triangle Capital pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Leg & Gen Grp P/S pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Triangle Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leg & Gen Grp P/S shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Triangle Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Triangle Capital and Leg & Gen Grp P/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Capital 3 4 2 0 1.89 Leg & Gen Grp P/S 1 0 1 0 2.00

Triangle Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.11%. Leg & Gen Grp P/S has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Leg & Gen Grp P/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leg & Gen Grp P/S is more favorable than Triangle Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Triangle Capital has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leg & Gen Grp P/S has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Capital and Leg & Gen Grp P/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Capital -17.98% 10.25% 5.54% Leg & Gen Grp P/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Leg & Gen Grp P/S beats Triangle Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triangle Capital Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Leg & Gen Grp P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

