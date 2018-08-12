Tri-star Resources (TSTR) Trading Up 17%

Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR) shares were up 17% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.20 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.67). Approximately 128,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 42,570,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).

About Tri-star Resources

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

