Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) Lifted to “Buy” at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur traded down $0.43, reaching $14.60, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 386,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,205. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 70.18%. The business had revenue of $251.89 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,003,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,102,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 874,260 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 831,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.