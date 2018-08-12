Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.02

Press coverage about Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Transportadora de Gas del Sur earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.2664179146398 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transportadora de Gas del Sur currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur opened at $14.60 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 70.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.89 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

