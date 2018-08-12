Traders Sell Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) on Strength (LLY)

Traders sold shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $37.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.80 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Eli Lilly And Co had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Eli Lilly And Co traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $102.25

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In related news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 2,168 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.22 per share, for a total transaction of $206,436.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,575,728 shares of company stock worth $144,624,164 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.5% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 149,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.