Traders Buy Shares of Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $244.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $212.66 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Energy Transfer Partners had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Energy Transfer Partners traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $22.99

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETP shares. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Energy Transfer Partners had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

