TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 1,363.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending opened at $19.87 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

