Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Insider Buys £28,700 in Stock

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) insider Lorraine Trainer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £28,700 ($37,152.10).
Shares of Tp Icap opened at GBX 283.90 ($3.68) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Tp Icap Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 438.79 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 560.60 ($7.26).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.
Tp Icap Company Profile
TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.