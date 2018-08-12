Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Insider Buys £28,700 in Stock

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) insider Lorraine Trainer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £28,700 ($37,152.10).

Shares of Tp Icap opened at GBX 283.90 ($3.68) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Tp Icap Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 438.79 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 560.60 ($7.26).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCAP. Shore Capital upgraded Tp Icap to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded Tp Icap to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.92) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 504.78 ($6.53).

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

