Tower International Inc (TOWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tower International from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tower International in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO Michael Rajkovic sold 17,764 shares of Tower International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $592,962.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWR. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower International in the first quarter worth $4,611,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tower International by 340.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 152,251 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tower International by 332.7% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,487 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tower International in the second quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tower International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tower International traded up $0.30, hitting $33.40, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 163,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tower International has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $673.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $556.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. Tower International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Tower International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Tower International will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Tower International’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

