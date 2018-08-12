Total (TOT) Shares Gap Down to $63.84

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.67, but opened at $63.84. Total shares last traded at $61.82, with a volume of 3035394 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Santander lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Get Total alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.19). Total had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,355,000 after buying an additional 907,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Total by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $210,498,000 after buying an additional 874,469 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,105,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,160,000 after buying an additional 110,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Total by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,667,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $153,910,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,380,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $137,327,000 after buying an additional 152,543 shares during the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.