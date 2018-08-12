Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,430,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services opened at $93.87 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSS. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

